Newlywed Somizi is proud dad on daughter Bahumi’s birthday

Somizi and the mother of his child took to social media to send heartfelt birthday wishes to their daughter Bahumi on her 25th birthday

Fresh off the back of his extravagant wedding Somizi Mhlongo was a proud parent as he wished his daughter Bahumi well on the occasion of her 25th birthday. “Happy birthday babygirl… daddy is super proud of the amazing young woman that you have become and daddy loves you,” gushed Somizi. Bahumi is the Idols judge’s child from a past relationship with actress Palesa Mocumi.

 

Mocumi said she is smart and she is beautiful in her wish for her daughter:

 

