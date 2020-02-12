THE FATHER AND THE GRANDFATHER: Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala

This is what Joseph Shabalala once had to say about them what they had to say about their father and grandfather.

When he retired from the group in 2015: “This is my time to sit down and it makes me happy because my children, they take over and they are doing it beautifully,” he said.

On the occasion of Joseph’s 75th birthday:

Joseph’s eldest son and leader of Junior Mambazo, Nkosinathi Shabalala said: “I’m a teacher by profession but my father was the first to teach me. He taught us respect and to focus in life. We travel the world and we are able to feed our families because of him.

Joseph’s grandson and the group member, Babuyile Shabalala said: “We feel blessed and special to have him around us. He keeps us together.All 75 of us love each other and we get on very well. Our grandfather has so much respect for all of us.We intend to follow in his footsteps. We pray that God keeps him longer.”

