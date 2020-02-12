Gabrielle Union’s husband Dwayne Wayde speaks about raising a child in the LGBTQ+ community

On the Ellen Show, NBA player Dwayne Johnson spoke about raising Zaya, previously known as Zion. Dwayne’s 12-years old child came home one day and expressed that “he wants to live his truth”. This meant that going forward, he wants to be referred to as ‘her’ and ‘she’ and would like to be called Zaya.

After that honest conversation, Dwayne and his wife Gabrielle Union have made conscious efforts to do as much research as possible.

Gabrielle went to the cast of Pose, America TV show that tells the story of the ballroom culture amongst nongender conforming and LGBTQ+ communities.

Dwayne emphasized that they are both proud of their daughter and it is their job to “give their child the best opportunity to be her best self”.

Zaya is Dwayne’s second child from a previous relationship. He has three sons, Xaire, Zaya and Xavier. He also has a 1-year-old daughter with Gabrielle, Kaavia.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.