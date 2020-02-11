Makhaya Ntini is super proud of his son’s cricket debut

Makhaya Ntini could not stop smiling as he shared the excitement of hearing that his son is debuting as a cricket player as he witnessed it.

Ntini shared the joy he felt watching his son get his first wicket.

His son, Thando tried his best to be calm with the help of the senior players. Speaking to his father to Supersport before the game helped him remain calm.

His father gave him a warm embrace before the match to boost his confidence as Thando shared that he felt overcome by nerves before the game started.

” As a father, you wish your kid can follow the sport that you play”, Ntini shared. He does not want Thando to follow his exact footsteps, but it was a dream come true to watch him play a game that he is so passionate about.

It meant a lot for Thando to share that moment with his father, especially with the stats that he managed to achieve.

“Bite the bullet” was Ntini’s advice to his son when it comes to fitness.

The interview ended with an affectionate father and son hug.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.