Hlomla Dandala’s throwback of him and daughter is too cute

Actor talks about how he used to rock baby to sleep on his back

Who said men can’t carry babies on their backs?

There is nothing as back-breaking as carrying a whole human being on your back, trying to put them to sleep. Moms know all about it.

But so does Hlomla Dandala. He shared a throwback picture of himself carrying his daughter on his back a couple of years ago. He shared how he had to go into a quiet room and dance her to sleep.

This is defying the myth that child-rearing is a woman’s job. A lot of men shy away from potentially embarrassing themselves by doing this.

We see nothing embarrassing about this. This is strength.

