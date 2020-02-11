Hlomla Dandala’s throwback of him and daughter is too cute

Who said men can’t carry babies on their backs?

There is nothing as back-breaking as carrying a whole human being on your back, trying to put them to sleep. Moms know all about it.

But so does Hlomla Dandala. He shared a throwback picture of himself carrying his daughter on his back a couple of years ago. He shared how he had to go into a quiet room and dance her to sleep.

This is defying the myth that child-rearing is a woman’s job. A lot of men shy away from potentially embarrassing themselves by doing this.

We see nothing embarrassing about this. This is strength.

