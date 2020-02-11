Being a parent 11.2.2020 11:10 am

Rachel Kolisi is all of us in this honest post about being a mother

Parenty staff
Celeb mom Rachel Kolisi’s frank and hilarious social media reflections about the realities of parenting are fast making her our insta mom fave!

Rachel Kolisi, wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is fast becoming our favourite mom ever. In her most recent insta post Kolisi is spectacularly frank about parenthood. In the pic, she’s getting make up, with her son on her lap and admits that she’s had a long day and is, like a lot of us out there, dealing with teething toddler and a moody pre-teen and can’t decide what’s worse. Thousands of moms chimed in expressing how they’re going through the same thing.

 

