Parenty 10.2.2020 01:00 pm

8-year-old boy pays off entire school’s lunch debt with handmade keychains

Karabo Mokoena
8-year-old boy pays off entire school’s lunch debt with handmade keychains

CNN-Keoni Ching

This 8-year-old paid off the lunch debts of 6 different schools, including his own.

CNN recently published a story of an 8-year-old Keoni Ching from Washington who recently paid off the lunch debt of his school mates with key chains that he created. Keoni produced and sold the keychains with his dad Barry and mom April and raised $4000. That is over R59 000!

This was the ultimate act of kindness as he did not want to raise the money for himself, but wanted to help other children. He also sent money to 6 other schools to pay off their debt as well.

When he was asked why keychains, his response “I love key chains. They look good on my backpack.”

Keoni’s Keychains-CNN

With the assistance of his parents, they handmade 300 keychains, and they were sold all over the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man randomly pays couple’s restaurant bill; turns out it’s their 50th anniversary 13.8.2019
Parlotones fundraising performance for Mandela postponed 6.8.2014
Rhino Poaching: Where your buck stops 7.9.2013


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 