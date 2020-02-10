8-year-old boy pays off entire school’s lunch debt with handmade keychains

CNN recently published a story of an 8-year-old Keoni Ching from Washington who recently paid off the lunch debt of his school mates with key chains that he created. Keoni produced and sold the keychains with his dad Barry and mom April and raised $4000. That is over R59 000!

This was the ultimate act of kindness as he did not want to raise the money for himself, but wanted to help other children. He also sent money to 6 other schools to pay off their debt as well.

When he was asked why keychains, his response “I love key chains. They look good on my backpack.”

With the assistance of his parents, they handmade 300 keychains, and they were sold all over the country.

