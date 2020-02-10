Mom photoshops cockroaches onto sons pic after he refuses to bath

A mom who got so frustrated at her sons refusal to bath came up with a very interesting solution to her problem and its gone viral.

The frustrated mom took a photo of her son while he was sleeping, photoshopped cockroaches onto the picture and showed it to him the next day as proof of what happens when one does not bath. Safe to say her son now baths twenty times a day- willingly. The image has sparked widespread conversations between parents about what other tricks they use to get their kids to do what they’re asked.

