“Hair love” short film gets major love at Oscars 2020

With all the big winners at this year’s Oscars, a sweet short film about an African American father learning how to do his little girls hair for the first time stole hearts, walked away with an Oscar for best-animated short and gone viral.

The film was created by former NFL player Matthew Cherry with the intention to normalise black hair in animation. “We wanted to see more representation in animation,” explains Cherry.

The film is also intended to raise awareness about the “CROWN Act” which bans discrimination based in hairstyles associated with race. “The CROWN Act is a very important issue out there. If we can get it passed in all 50 states it will help stories like DeAndre Arnold’s.

Watch it here:

