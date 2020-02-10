Beyonce and Blue Ivy twinning in Ivy Park Outfits

The best part about being a girl mom is the privilege of having a mini-you, even if they look nothing like you. Beyoncé knows all about this. This is why they were recently seen in matching Ivy Park outfits out on a shopping date.

Ivy Park is a clothing brand founded by Queen B herself and Sir Phillip Green in 2016.

They are wearing Beyoncé’s recent collaboration with Adidas which was launched in January 2020 sending celebs and fans into a frenzy.

The two were seen in Mood Fabrics in New York City in matching orange Ivy Park maroon and orange outfits.

