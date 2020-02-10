Valentine’s Day date ideas for parents that won’t break the bank

In case you forgot, Valentine’s Day is on Friday, which gives you 4 days to plan the perfect outing. Contrary to popular belief, perfect does not have to be synonymous with expensive. There are some viable options that couples can look into that would not cost them an arm and a leg.
Here are a few;
Dinner at Urban Moyo
Half-day spa package at Mangwanani Boutique Spa at The Pivot
Escape the bustle and stress of everyday life with the delights of Mangwanani African Day Spa and either a morning or afternoon half-day spa package.
Price: R1249 per couple
Address: Montecasino Blvd, Fourways
Fynbos Outride
Surrender to the contented tranquility of a fynbos outride with your favourite person or people with not a singular, fleeting thought of your everyday routines.
Includes chocolates and bubbly.
Price: R565 per couple
Address: Equestrian Centre Overstrand
Zip-line Tour Experience with Drakensberg Canopy Tour
Active, blood-pumping and exhilarating experiences, the Drakensberg Canopy Tour must automatically go to the top of your “must do” list this valentine.
Price: R1139 per couple
Address: Cathkin Park, Drakensberg
Paddle Ski Experience at Impact Adventure Africa
Come and escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, de-stress and enjoy the fun times nature has to offer!
Price: R370 per couple
Address: Portion 44′ Welgegund, Hartbeespoort, 0216
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.