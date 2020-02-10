Valentine’s Day date ideas for parents that won’t break the bank

In case you forgot, Valentine’s Day is on Friday, which gives you 4 days to plan the perfect outing. Contrary to popular belief, perfect does not have to be synonymous with expensive. There are some viable options that couples can look into that would not cost them an arm and a leg.

Here are a few;

Dinner at Urban Moyo

Treat your special someone to a culinary Urban feast at Moyo Restuarant. The package includes a welcome drink.

Booking is required to secure your table.

Time: 6pm

Price: R349 per person

Address: 24 Central 6 Gwen Lane &, Fredman Dr, Sandton, 2031

Half-day spa package at Mangwanani Boutique Spa at The Pivot Escape the bustle and stress of everyday life with the delights of Mangwanani African Day Spa and either a morning or afternoon half-day spa package.

Price: R1249 per couple

Address: Montecasino Blvd, Fourways

Fynbos Outride

Surrender to the contented tranquility of a fynbos outride with your favourite person or people with not a singular, fleeting thought of your everyday routines.

Includes chocolates and bubbly.

Price: R565 per couple

Address: Equestrian Centre Overstrand

Zip-line Tour Experience with Drakensberg Canopy Tour

Active, blood-pumping and exhilarating experiences, the Drakensberg Canopy Tour must automatically go to the top of your “must do” list this valentine.

Price: R1139 per couple

Address: Cathkin Park, Drakensberg

Paddle Ski Experience at Impact Adventure Africa

Come and escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, de-stress and enjoy the fun times nature has to offer!

Price: R370 per couple

Address: Portion 44′ Welgegund, Hartbeespoort, 0216

