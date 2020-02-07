Becoming a Parent 7.2.2020 03:30 pm

IN PICTURES: Inside Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele’s baby shower

Parenty staff writer
The theme was clearly, #allwhiteeverything

The Khune family is ready to welcome their young cub very soon. The couple hosted an all-white affair this past weekend and it was a joint shower for both mom and dad.

Here are a few snaps from the shower.

Haai Maan ❤️❤️

@laaylaymak x @kingmelthebosslady

