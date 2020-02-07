Dad uses maintenance money to grow business to provide for his daughter

A South African father used his R800 maintenance money to grow business to provide for his daughter. He now runs a R20 000 per month business.

Lekomamyane’s started “Sandwhich Nton Ntons” in August 2019 and started out selling at the MTN taxi rank in Jhb CBD. He’s since spread his operations to other areas in the CBD like Bree taxi rank and the SABC studios in Auckland Park.He makes all his sandwiches in the kitchen of his Newtown house and has a number of sellers who conduct sales at the different locations as reported by Business Insider SA.

“I had a choice to either pay my three year old daughter’s maintenance or use the R800 to start my business. I chose to rather risk it. Everything I do, I do for my daughter. I want to give the things that were never afforded to me,” explains Lekomamyane.

