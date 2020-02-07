Khabonina Qubeka’s family snaps are too cute!

We’re definitely here for this cute Instavideo that celeb mom and fitness coach Khabonina Qubeka shared of herself, her kickboxer hubby Vuyisile Colossa and their toddler daughter Lwandle coming out of the ocean. Even cuter is how mommy and daughter are in matching swimwear, Lwandle’s adorable waddle in front of her parents and last but certainly not least Khabonina’s brilliant caption, which is a play on her daughter’s name that means “ocean” in Zulu.

Qubeka posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram showcasing the family’s vacation pics.

If you found this article useful or interesting, why not subscribe to Parenty’s weekly newsletter for a wrap up of that week’s best content.