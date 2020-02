Frida Mom, a brand that sells labour and post-delivery necessities for moms posted a commercial that was banned from the Oscars on their Youtube channel.

This commercial portrays a new mom who is home alone with the baby. She is woken up by her crying baby and is clearly in pain. She slowly walks to the bathroom and starts tending to her bleeding and tears.

