What to watch with the kids this month

PAW PATROL

WEEKDAYS 07 FEB AT 09:25 CAT

Follow the adventures of a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs that call themselves the PAW Patrol. See how these pups work together to come to the rescue of others. From Chase the police pup, to Skye who flies high in her copter, they make for a great team.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

WEEKDAYS 10 TO 14 FEB AT 15:00 Episodes

Follow the under the sea adventures of the yellow sea sponge named Sponge Bob and his buddy Patrick, the pink starfish. Watch them tackle crazy adventures together in their underwater town called Bikini Bottom

NELLA THE PRINCESS KNIGHT

WEEKDAYS 27 FEB AT 08:50 CAT

Join the magical world of Nela the princess who transforms into a knight. Be entertained as Nela and her friends Sir Garret, her loyal knight, his trusty steed Clod and Trinket, the glamorous unicorn relentlessly fight for what’s right.

