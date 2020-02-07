Stylist Tshepi Vundla answers our mom questions

We caught up with Stylist, Social Media Influencer and boy mom Tshepi Vundla and she answers a few questions about her parenting journey as she raises her son Siba.

Being a mom is ….

The most rewarding experience. You grow & learn daily.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he …

had a runny tummy whilst we were out. I only realized when Jay picked him up and the poo was on Jay’s arm too

The last time I cried as a mom my son…

gave me a big hug, kiss and told me he loved me

My advice to other moms would be…

take your time, do what makes you & your baby happy & comfortable.

My favourite part about being a mom is…

his excitement when I come home, the running towards me & him calling out for me.

The biggest challenge is…

making sure I’m not making mistakes

My biggest mom guilt is when…

I fuss about him being dirty. I should let him be a child.

My success as a parent is measured by…

his smile & laughter

The most important affirmation I say to my son is…

you are strong, you are brave, you are kind, you are special & you are smart

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… manners; always remembering to say thank you & please My work-life balance as a working mom is… hard but I have to make it work. I have a great support system that helps me balance it. I hate when other moms… compare their kids to mine. It’s not a competition, kids are individuals

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.