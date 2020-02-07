Mum 7.2.2020 10:00 am

Stylist Tshepi Vundla answers our mom questions

Karabo Mokoena
Tshepi Vundla shares what her biggest frustration with other moms is.

We caught up with Stylist, Social Media Influencer and boy mom Tshepi Vundla and she answers a few questions about her parenting journey as she raises her son Siba.

Being a mom is …. 

The most rewarding experience. You grow & learn daily. 

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he …
had a runny tummy whilst we were out. I only realized when Jay picked him up and the poo was on Jay’s arm too
The last time I cried as a mom my son…
gave me a big hug, kiss and told me he loved me
 
My advice to other moms would be…
take your time, do what makes you & your baby happy & comfortable.
 
My favourite part about being a mom is…
his excitement when I come home, the running towards me & him calling out for me.
 
The biggest challenge is…
making sure I’m not making mistakes
 
My biggest mom guilt is when…
I fuss about him being dirty. I should let him be a child.
 
My success as a parent is measured by…
his smile & laughter
 
The most important affirmation I say to my son is…
you are strong, you are brave, you are kind, you are special & you are smart
The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is…
manners; always remembering to say thank you & please
 
My work-life balance as a working mom is…
hard but I have to make it work. I have a great support system that helps me balance it.
 
I hate when other moms…
compare their kids to mine. It’s not a competition, kids are individuals

