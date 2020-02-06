5 times Roger Federer was dad goals

Ahead of his Cape Town match against long-time rival Raphael Nadal to raise funds for children’s education in Africa have a look at Federer being a great dad:

1.When he admitted he also couldn’t tell them apart

“I used to sometimes (mix up the kids) if I couldn’t see their face right away. But no, nowadays I’m a pro. Of course, I can tell them apart.”

2. When he shared he enjoys travelling with them

“I feel very fortunate I can travel with them around the world and I discovered the cities now from a different angle,” Roger Federer said on traveling with his family.”

3. When he praised them for being awesome

“They are so cute, well-educated, they like traveling, they get excited when they go on a plane or when they come to the zoo or even tennis with me. I never saw myself in a vision as a tennis player and father and husband at the same time. For me it was like, Hopefully, I would win Wimbledon one day, I would be No. 1 one day and probably have a girlfriend.”

4. When he made recreational tennis for the Federer family… mandatory

“It’s sort of the one thing the we require the kids to do. All of our friends play tennis also and I don’t want my kids to be the only ones who don’t play any tennis.”

5. When he got emotional seeing his kids arrive Wimbledon 2017 final