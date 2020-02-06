WATCH: School meeting about race and inclusion turns into argument

When a Michigan, US father was trying to express how racism was affecting his Latino child he was met with racist remarks. As he related how his son cries at night, another father asked: “Why didn’t you stay in Mexico?”.

A lot of parents were appalled by this question whilst others asked the father of 10 Tom Murtell to leave.

The parent’s meeting was organized by the school to discuss issues in the school surrounding race and inclusion. This was deemed necessary after some of the school’s students shared racist comments about African Americans on Facebook.

So this was the worst environment for him to say such, whilst others would say it was the perfect one. Now, the school knows what the source of the behavour is.

However, Tom’s son, Tim Murtell said “the only message I want to say is that our family condemns our father’s vile beliefs”.

This story was covered by ABC News, CNN and various other news outlets as the incident was captured on video.

