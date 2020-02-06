Oprah Winfrey also needs parenting advice

In a sit down with renowned Clinical psychologist and proponent of conscious parenting Dr Shefali Tsabary Oprah Winfrey had an aha moment of her own when she realised that she, like many parents, needed to guard against forcing her own expectations on her children and living vicariously through them.

“Culture tells me go ahead one person you can put your expectations on is your child. In fact you’re expected to have expectations. Right? So now if my child is not going to fulfill my expectations I am going to panic,” explains Dr Tsabary.

Winfrey became emotional as she admitted that she was indeed guilty of doing this herself, therefore not letting one of the girls attending her school choose her own path. Winfrey cried as she admitted, “It makes me want to cry because I did that. But you helped me to see that that’s what I was doing.”

“I had one of my girls in a school and she was having difficulties and she really didn’t like the school. I realised that I had talked her into going to the school. I eventually admitted to my daughter that when I was her age wanted to go to that school and couldn’t and so I put my dreams and hopes on you and that was wrong”.

Watch the full video here: