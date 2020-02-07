Parenty Recommends for the toddlers

In 2003, Founder Shazi Visram saw her friend, a new mom, struggle to find healthy food options for her baby. With this personal experience, and her research on the dramatic increases in negative health trends in children, she found her purpose: give babies their healthiest, happiest beginning by offering parents organic, thoughtfully-made food that will set them on a positive trajectory with the Happy Family Organics range.

Top products:

Happy Tot Pouches

Little ones will love the delicious and organic fruits and veggies in every pouch…perfect for taking along wherever they go! These are great for when your little ones need a snack while you are out running errands or visiting family and friends who don’t necessarily have kid friendly food. They work great for daycare and when you leave your ones with caregivers as well. They come in a range of flavours so your little ones will be spoilt for choice.

ABC Snacks

This is their very owns snack-and-learn. These multi-grain alphabet snacks have 160 mg of Omega-3s (ALA) per serving. These “perfect-for-little fingers” snack is ideal for toddlers. Packed with fibre from flaxseed and they are filling and quite tasty so they offer a nutricious snack for kids when you are out and about and can give the Mcdees Happy Meal a rest!

Available at all Baby City stores, Babies R Us, Dis-Chem, Wellness Warehouse, Selected Clicks, Selected Spars, Selected Pick N Pay stores, Selected Baby Boom stores and online from Takealot.com, Babiesafrica.com and Faithful to Nature

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.