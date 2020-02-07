Gig Guide: What to do with the family this weekend

Bake a Business

This workshop, gives your kids practical entrepreneurship training while having fun. They will learn about pricing, costing, marketing and other business basics while baking pizza!

Date: 8 February

Time: 09:00 -11:30

Price: R290pp

Ages: 6-12 years old

Book online @ www.futureproofsa.com

Venue: Crawford Italia, Edenvale

Vision Board workshop with One Small Nudge

Professional business coach Laura-Ann Tomasella will lead you as you create your unique vision board for your 2020 business and personal goals. All workshop materials and refreshments are included.

Date: 7 February

Time: 16:00 – 21:00

Price: R900pp

Tickets: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/96352-vision-board-workshop-perch/#/

Venue: Perch Flexible Office Space, 37 Bath Ave, Rosebank

Story Time

Fancy a story? Take the kids to the Book Lounge for this Story Time event where they can listen to stories being read aloud. They will also take part in a fun colouring in activity.

Date: 8 February

Time: 11:00am- 12:pm

Ages: 3-8

Price: Free

Find out more: www.booklounge.co.za

Venue: 71 Roeland Street, CBD, Cape Town

Family Farmers Market

Browse the multiple market stalls with food, fresh produce, crafts, gardening items and an animal farm for kids.

Date: 9 February

Time: 10am- 3pm

Ages: All

Price: Free

Venue: Zonnekus Holiday Resort, Morning Star, Just outside Melkbosstrand

Russell Kaplan Auctioneers Art and Antiques Auction

Interested in art? This art auction event is a great outing to learn and start building your art collection. Lots start from as little as R800.

Date: 12 February – 15 February

Time: Viewings from 09:00–19:30 on the Wednesday; Thursday and Friday from 09:30–16:30

Price: Free

Venue: 12 Allan Rd, Bordeaux, Randburg