How to cope when maternity leave ends

I remember looking at the calendar wishing for the days to slow down so that I could spend as much time with Azrah as possible. Thinking why maternity leaves had to end, why do I have to leave my baby and go back to work, why couldn’t I stay at home longer. As a mom it can be extremely tough! One thing that I was however grateful for was the fact that my mom and my husband’s mom would be looking after her. I can’t imagine how much worse I would have felt had I sent her to a crèche.

When Azrah was born I always used to let people hold her. I made sure that she was comfortable with other people holding her so that the process of leaving her would be easier for her and me. I was told to ease into leaving her behind. So two weeks before going back to work I left her at my mom’s for half the day to get her into some sort of routine.

The first day was the worst! I remember hubby taking her to my mom and all I did was cry that morning even though it was only going to be for half the day! Every program that came on TV that used to play in the background while she was with me was a reminder of her. I remember the tears rolling each time. I needed to get out. I tried to kill time by going to the shops and walking around. Sending messages almost every 5 minutes making sure she’s ok.

When I got to my mom Azrah was fine. She was smiling and was happy. This was when I knew that I would be fine. She was with someone who loves her as much as I do. From there everything just got easier. We were on and off by my mom and hubby’s mom to get her used to it. She adapted well and was always smiling and laughing.

The first day back at work went well. Both moms would send me pictures and messages assuring me that she was fine. Every picture I had received had her gorgeous smile which brightened my day. Everything I had stressed about was all for nothing.

If I had to give advice to the new moms out there, it would be to enjoy each minute with you little one. Cuddle, hold, kiss and smother you baby with love. Maternity leave is a precious bonding time with your little one. Also get out and visit your parents and in-laws. They offer you the best help for that little break that you might need.

Some tips to deal with the first day:

Try and keep busy

It’s ok to cry

Always have positive thoughts

Ask the person looking after baby to give you updates

Skip the Guilt

Journal baby’s schedule and pass it on to their caregiver

Goodluck Moms!

You’ve got this.

My name is Aminah and I am a fairly new mom blogger. I am currently 29 years old and reside in Cape Town. I am a fulltime working mom who loves running and keeping fit. My main goals in life at the moment is to be the best mom that I can be to my daughter, Azrah.

Berry Babies – My journey as a first time mom

Website: www.berrybabies.co.za

Email: berrybabiesbb@gmail.com

Instagram: berry_babies_

