LEGO finally created anti-LEGO slippers

If you have ever gone into a store and brought your kids some LEGOs, then you know the pain of walking over those things barefoot. Lego has collaborated with Brand Station, an advertising agency, and together they have created the best thing to ever come out of LEGO since those awesome blocks; anti-LEGO slippers.

Yes, 66 years later, LEGO has finally admitted how torturous those little things are. LEGOs are the ultimate “dynamite comes in small packages”. They feel like something exploded under your feet. They released 1500 slippers and released them online in France to some deserving parents.

