LUNCHBOX IDEA: Try these versatile egg muffins for your lunch boxes

Ingredients
- 10 rashers of bacon (optional)
- 8 eggs
- ½ cup of milk
- Your preferred filling – grated cheese, spinach, herbs, slices of tomato, mushrooms, asparagus or cooked sweet potato
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
Method
Grease a muffin tin well with butter. Preheat oven to 175° C. In a bowl, beat the eggs and milk. If using bacon, wrap it inside the muffin tray to provide a casing. Divide the egg mixture equally between the holes. Add your preferred filling. Bake for approximately 15 minutes, until crisp and golden. Leave to cool slightly before removing from the tray.