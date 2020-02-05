LUNCHBOX IDEA: Try these versatile egg muffins for your lunch boxes

These delicious freezer friendly egg muffins are a healthy, quick-and-easy way to include protein and vegetables in your lunch boxes. Choose a filling from bacon, cheese, spinach, tomato, mushroom, asparagus, fresh herbs, cooked sweet potato or whatever you prefer.

Ingredients 10 rashers of bacon (optional)

8 eggs

½ cup of milk

Your preferred filling – grated cheese, spinach, herbs, slices of tomato, mushrooms, asparagus or cooked sweet potato

Sea salt and pepper to taste Method Grease a muffin tin well with butter. Preheat oven to 175° C. In a bowl, beat the eggs and milk. If using bacon, wrap it inside the muffin tray to provide a casing. Divide the egg mixture equally between the holes. Add your preferred filling. Bake for approximately 15 minutes, until crisp and golden. Leave to cool slightly before removing from the tray.

