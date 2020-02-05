Parenty 5.2.2020 09:45 am

Kylie Jenner throws massive birthday party for her 2 year old, Stormi

If you think you have had the biggest birthday party ever, think again.

After Kylie Jenner was criticized for throwing an unnecessary 1 year birthday party for Stormi last year, she planned, since December 2019, to come back with a bang the 2nd time around. And she did.

Following the Astroworld theme of Travis’s album, Stormi had blow-ups of her face everywhere. She had cushions of her face, grabber machines with her head, and even a merchandise store selling T-shirts and Stormi’s faces.

The party tagline was “two is better than one” just to hit back to the critics that thought the first party was unnecessarily lavish.

