LeaveOurKidsAlone prepares to march against CSE

Marches against the CSE are planned in most of the municipalities in the country, including the Govan Mbeki municipal area. According to the Facebook group which to date has 133 000 members the march is set to take place in various municipalities around the country.

Michelle Booyzen, an activist in Secunda says: “We specifically want to raise our concerns on that day when President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona).”

The Department of Basic Education published in November last year its new scripted lessons plans which will be used as part of its pilot phase on sexual education which was already part of the schools’ curriculum since 2000.

The department said that during teaching and learning time, educators are guided by scripted lessons plans that empower them to discuss topics that could otherwise be found to be uncomfortable.

The Stop CSE organisation states on its website www.comprehensivesexualityeducation.org, that Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) is one of the greatest assaults on the health and innocence of children.

“This is because unlike traditional sex education, comprehensive sexuality education is highly explicit and promotes promiscuity and high-risk sexual behaviour to children as healthy and normal.

CSE programs have an almost obsessive focus on teaching children how to obtain sexual pleasure in various ways. Yet, ironically, comprehensive sexuality education programs are anything but comprehensive as they fail to teach children about all of the emotional, psychological and physical health risks of promiscuous sexual activity. The ultimate goal of CSE is to change the sexual and gender norms of society”.

The organisation identified harmful elements in the CSE curricula, claiming CSE sexualises children, teaches kids to consent to sex, normalises anal and oral sex and promotes sexual pleasure, amongst other things.