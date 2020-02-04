Mother meal preps 25 lunchboxes for her 5 kids every week

A family of five can be a tad too much to prepare meals and lunchboxes every day. But for this Queensland, UK mother, meal prep is part of her weekly schedule. Suzanne posted a picture of a whopping 25 lunchboxes for her family.

The lunchboxes are for Monday through to Friday and contain everything from bread to fruits and vegetables, including sweets.

Suzanne uses the Go Green lunchboxes which uses an airtight feature that keeps the food fresher for longer reported Daily Mail.

Suzanne definitely gets the award for ‘Most Organized Mom’ in our lifetime!

