First exhibition dedicated to fertility set for March 2020

For the first time a dedicated fertility show will be held on the African continent.
The Fertility Show Africa (FSA) takes place on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng. It gives attendees the opportunity to chat face-to-face with a wide range of clinics and experts including fertility and adoption experts in a space where visitors can engage, ask questions, find answers and gather information from some of South Africa’s best specialists, embryologists, nurses, psychologists and social workers.
Exhibitors range from doctors to clinicians and practitioners, top class fertility clinics, advice groups, donor agencies, charities, acupuncturists, reflexologists, diet, nutritional and lifestyle advisors, astrologers, yoga and massage therapists.
Event highlights and key feature areas include:
IFAASA Expert Talks: A cutting-edge talks programme on current and pertinent topics that impact the journey to parenthood. The Expert Talks will be presented by leading fertility professionals, adoption specialists and medical professionals including:
- Tertia Albertyn – Nurture
- Dr Jack Biko – Femicare Fertility Clinic
- Prof. Patrick Bouic – Synexa
- Zoe Cohen – Adoption social worker in private practice
- Greg Tinney-Crook – Aevitas
- Dr Yusuf Dasoo – BioArt/LifeArt
- Dr Sulaiman Heylen – SASREG President
- Robynne Friedman – Surrogacy attorney
- Samala Kriedemann – Mama Nurture
- Dr Razina Patel – Sandton Fertility Clinic
- Mandy Rodrigues – Clinical Psychologist
- Dr Tony Rodrigues – MEDFEM Fertility Clinic
- Beatrice Rabkin – Hormonal Harmony
- Dr Yossi Unterslak – Vitalab
Talks include:
- How to enhance your fertility naturally
- Natural cycles and mild IVF
- Female infertility: Endometriosis
- Embryo selection
- Female infertility: PCOS
- Male Infertility
- Lab procedures
- Immunology: your best chance of success
- Egg Freezing
- Egg Donor Cycles – the process and role of an agency
- Surrogacy: The legalities involved
- Adoption in South Africa
- DNA
- Healthy lifestyle, diet and targeted supplements to optimise fertility
- Recurring pregnancy loss
- Baby loss support
- Dealing with pregnancy/infant loss
- A personal story of infertility, loss and adoption
- Infertility in the African culture
Support Zone & Live Q&A: This intimate stage is the place where visitors can get their questions answered by the specialists and engage with a panel of experts on key topics in fertility. Each session starts or ends with a 15-minute relaxation technique such as yoga, trauma releasing exercises, meditation and hypnotherapy.
Topics include:
- How men and women cope differently to infertility
- Considering egg donation
- The grief cycle of infertility
- Music therapy
- Future research for infertility
Other subjects Fertility Show Africa will focus on include:
- Adoption
- Alternative therapies, including acupuncture, reiki, vitamins and supplements, as well as eating and lifestyle options to encourage fertility
- Artificial insemination, IVF and ICSI
- Eating and lifestyle for fertility
- Egg, sperm and embryo donation
- Surrogacy
- The LGBT community and options available
- Legal and ethical aspects
- Treatment options and ways in which to optimise egg and sperm health
- The role of complementary and alternative medicine
- Cultural aspects of infertility
- The role of yoga and meditation
The Fertility Show takes place on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng. Show times are Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.
Learn more at www.fertilityshowafrica.co.za.