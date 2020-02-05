First exhibition dedicated to fertility set for March 2020

For the first time a dedicated fertility show will be held on the African continent.

The Fertility Show Africa (FSA) takes place on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng. It gives attendees the opportunity to chat face-to-face with a wide range of clinics and experts including fertility and adoption experts in a space where visitors can engage, ask questions, find answers and gather information from some of South Africa’s best specialists, embryologists, nurses, psychologists and social workers.

Exhibitors range from doctors to clinicians and practitioners, top class fertility clinics, advice groups, donor agencies, charities, acupuncturists, reflexologists, diet, nutritional and lifestyle advisors, astrologers, yoga and massage therapists.

Event highlights and key feature areas include:

IFAASA Expert Talks: A cutting-edge talks programme on current and pertinent topics that impact the journey to parenthood. The Expert Talks will be presented by leading fertility professionals, adoption specialists and medical professionals including:

Tertia Albertyn – Nurture

Dr Jack Biko – Femicare Fertility Clinic

Prof. Patrick Bouic – Synexa

Zoe Cohen – Adoption social worker in private practice

Greg Tinney-Crook – Aevitas

Dr Yusuf Dasoo – BioArt/LifeArt

Dr Sulaiman Heylen – SASREG President

Robynne Friedman – Surrogacy attorney

Samala Kriedemann – Mama Nurture

Dr Razina Patel – Sandton Fertility Clinic

Mandy Rodrigues – Clinical Psychologist

Dr Tony Rodrigues – MEDFEM Fertility Clinic

Beatrice Rabkin – Hormonal Harmony

Dr Yossi Unterslak – Vitalab

Talks include:

How to enhance your fertility naturally

Natural cycles and mild IVF

Female infertility: Endometriosis

Embryo selection

Female infertility: PCOS

Male Infertility

Lab procedures

Immunology: your best chance of success

Egg Freezing

Egg Donor Cycles – the process and role of an agency

Surrogacy: The legalities involved

Adoption in South Africa

DNA

Healthy lifestyle, diet and targeted supplements to optimise fertility

Recurring pregnancy loss

Baby loss support

Dealing with pregnancy/infant loss

A personal story of infertility, loss and adoption

Infertility in the African culture

Support Zone & Live Q&A: This intimate stage is the place where visitors can get their questions answered by the specialists and engage with a panel of experts on key topics in fertility. Each session starts or ends with a 15-minute relaxation technique such as yoga, trauma releasing exercises, meditation and hypnotherapy.

Topics include:

How men and women cope differently to infertility

Considering egg donation

The grief cycle of infertility

Music therapy

Future research for infertility

Other subjects Fertility Show Africa will focus on include:

Adoption

Alternative therapies, including acupuncture, reiki, vitamins and supplements, as well as eating and lifestyle options to encourage fertility

Artificial insemination, IVF and ICSI

Eating and lifestyle for fertility

Egg, sperm and embryo donation

Surrogacy

The LGBT community and options available

Legal and ethical aspects

Treatment options and ways in which to optimise egg and sperm health

The role of complementary and alternative medicine

Cultural aspects of infertility

The role of yoga and meditation

Learn more at www.fertilityshowafrica.co.za.