Why are 2-year-olds so difficult?

You are hosting your child’s 2nd birthday party and everyone keeps wishing you good luck. Most of these are parents who have had 2-year-old children. So these people are talking from experience.

So, what exactly are these terrible twos and why are they so terrible?

This is the stage in your child’s development where they are generally very difficult. According to Healthline, your toddler will bounce from a newly found independence to a reliance on the parents. According to Mayo Clinic, “they’re eager to do things on their own, but they’re beginning to discover that they’re expected to follow certain rules”.

Three things make up this stage;

Tantrums

Defiance

Frustration

At this stage, your child has developed a lot of skills like running, talking and expressing themselves. These skills, however, are not fully developed. This is why your child will get frustrated when they are asking for something but a parent cannot understand what they are saying.

This developmental stage not only creates frustration for the child, but also the parents.

The most important thing to note is that this stage is normal. Your child could experience this kind of behaviour anywhere from 18 months until they turn 3 years old.

All parents have to do is practice some patience.

Know when to go out with your child. If you take her out during her nap time or when he is hungry, you are bound to experience some challenges. If she throws a tantrum in public, pull her aside and don’t say much until they have calmed down. Trying to talk to her or even shouting will worsen the breakdown.

Parents should also praise good behaviour, distract the child when they are getting frustrated about something, and stay calm.

According to Healthline, parents should not be surprised when some of these emotional breakdowns turn physical. Your child might start hitting, kicking and biting. They can even start throwing things to express their frustration.

Until your child has enough vocabulary to express themselves, which is usually around the age of four, they will continue experiencing the terrible twos.

It is important to note that not all children go through this stage, which does not mean there is something wrong with your child if they do.