Am I too old to have kids? Here’s a medical answer

Question:I am 33 years old and have been told I am too old to have a second child, is this true, medically?
Not it is not true. Usually literature shows pregnancy related risks to be associated with ages 40 and above. Even that does not exclude the woman from deciding to fall pregnant. As long as one is financially, mentally and physically ready to have a child they should be assisted to fall pregnant if the help is needed. Please visit your doctor or gynecologist to conduct a physical check to see if there are no issues that would make falling pregnant a risk for you. If none exist, please go right ahead. The tests will include history and a physical examination, if indicated some blood tests and an ultrasound will be done.
Dr Dulcy is a social entrepreneur with a passion for providing healthcare and wellness solutions for low and middle-income communities in South Africa. As the 2016 Social Entrepreneurship Regional Business Achiever award winner for Business Women’s Association, she started Accessible Quality Healthservices (AQH) in 2013 after being a general practitioner in Vryburg then Carletonville for 11 years.In 2015, she partnered with Pascal Frohlicher and we founded U-Care Medical Centres which focused on building private medical centres and providing world-class health services at an affordable cost. This company evolved in 2019 to become quadcare, which is a network of medical centres in areas where they are needed the most providing access to affordable healthcare. Currently, the centres are in Edenvale, Fox Street Johannesburg, Meadowlands, Carletonville, University of Johannesburg, and Park Station. Dr Dulcy said her life’s purpose was to make an impact on how healthcare was delivered in this country, especially to the poor.
