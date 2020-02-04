Am I too old to have kids? Here’s a medical answer

Question:I am 33 years old and have been told I am too old to have a second child, is this true, medically?

Not it is not true. Usually literature shows pregnancy related risks to be associated with ages 40 and above. Even that does not exclude the woman from deciding to fall pregnant. As long as one is financially, mentally and physically ready to have a child they should be assisted to fall pregnant if the help is needed. Please visit your doctor or gynecologist to conduct a physical check to see if there are no issues that would make falling pregnant a risk for you. If none exist, please go right ahead. The tests will include history and a physical examination, if indicated some blood tests and an ultrasound will be done.

*Always consult your pediatrician, gynecologist or health-care provider for all health matters relating to you and your children.