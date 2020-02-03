This local influencer’s baby shower is #goals

Social Media Influencer Aldecia Johnson had her baby shower this past weekend hosted at the Marion on Nicol. Through her events company, Trendy Events SA, she put together an extravagant get-together to celebrate the coming birth of her first baby with British born husband Andrew Johnson.

The two have a Youtube channel together called Aldecia and Andrew and have shared their pregnancy journey on it. They also shared a miscarriage they had before falling pregnant this time around.

The couple found out that they are having a baby boy at a gender reveal party they hosted late last year.

Wishing these two the very best with their bouncing baby boy.

