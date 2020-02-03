Get your child into a free tech university in SA

WeThinkCode is offering free coding lessons for young people in South Africa. Partnering up with big IT and non-IT corporates, WeThinkCode has a mission to close the current skills gap in the youth market. They believe in pushing the boundaries of education.

They are a tuition-free, peer-to-peer tech university that aims at equipping young people with the right technical skills. They aim to produce world-class Software Engineers at no cost at all.

Students get the privilege of being taught code by the best coders in the world who are merely passionate about the field and possibilities of code.

The course takes 2 years to complete, and the application process is seamless.

Basic requirements to qualify for the programme:

Between 17-35 years of age

Likes solving problems using technology

No need for prior education/coding experience

What you’ll need:

A computer

A strong internet connection

Time

The applicant would need to play some online games that test their problem-solving aptitude.

If you don’t have access to a computer or the internet, WeThinkCode has regular open days where you can use the campus’ computers to get tested.

Click here to apply.

Their Joburg campus address is 84 Albertina Sisulu Road, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2000.

Their Cape Town campus address is P3 Terrace Level, Portswood Square, Portswood Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa, 8001.

Keep an eye out for their open day dates on Twitter and Facebook.