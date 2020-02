In this week’s episode of local mom podcast, The Great Equalizer, they chat about what life would look like if we had all our shiz in order, and why we keep striving to do all the things that would qualify us for having our shiz in order.

Is it really possible to disembark from the Hot Mess Express and be put-together, organised and happy?

The UnPodcast’s Caitlyn de Beer, life coach and motivational speaker, offers some sage advice to The Great Equalizer team and listeners.

