GIG GUIDE: What to do with the kids this weekend

Marvel Universe Live

When: 24 Jan – 9 Feb 2020

Time? From 11 am

Price: R195 – R595

Venue: Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands. This ancient artifact holds immeasurable mystical power and would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of Asgard and Earth.

Parent & Child Garden Tour

When: 1 Feb 2020

Time: 10am – 11am

Price: R220 per parents and child

Venue: 4 Steenberg Boulevard, Steenberg Estate, Tokai

The Sculpture Garden at the Norval Foundation is not only home to hundreds of indigenous plants but also houses sculptures by some of South Africa’s most well-known artists, such as Haroon Gunn-Salie and Nandipha Mntambo. Kids and parents are invited to a tour, to learn about the sculptures and make a pinwheel to enjoy in the garden!

Unicorn Cupcakes Mulbarton

When: 1 Feb 2020

Time: 2.30 pm – 3pm

Price: R150

Venue: Corner The Broads Street and Hythe, Johannesburg South

In their 2 hour workshop, your little chefs get their very own work station and equipment were they get to measure, pour, mix, whisk and loads more and they get to dress up. Their goodies are then baked, decorated… boxed and ready to be taken home to be shared with family.

Ice skating session

When: 1 Feb 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

Price: R50-R90

Venue: Durban Ice Arena, 81 Somtseu Road, Durban

Skating is the perfect way to enjoy time with your friends and family. Whether you’re coming down for a weekend ice skating session, the Friday and Saturday night discos or for a birthday party with a twist, this is awesome weekend fun.

Cricket Tour SA vs England

When: 1 Feb 2020

Time: 10am

Price: R100.00 – R200.00

Venue: Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

Enjoy this one day tour match with the whole family. It is the perfect way to enjoy some fun time under the sun while enjoying an exciting match. Plus, it is a great way to support the boys!

