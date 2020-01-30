7 stunning local venues to host your baby shower

There is a baby on the way and you need to host a party to shower him and the parents. Planning a baby shower can be quite an overwhelming process, so let us help you find a venue.

Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

These beautifully scenic gardens offer options for parents to host a shower either in the gardens or in the Strelitzia Hall or the Lapa.

Address: Malcolm Rd, Poortview, Roodepoort,

Tel: 086 100 1278

Email: SisuluGarden@sanbi.org.za

Garden venue

The primary reason to choose The Garden Venue is their breathtaking gardens, bringing the beauty of the outdoors inside. Stunning outdoor spaces such as the Koi Pond Pavilion or indoor function rooms like the thatched Olive Tree Hide offers unforgettable picturesque settings set alongside magnificent koi ponds that boasts panoramic sunsets that are made for memorable baby shower celebrations.

Address: 308 Boundary Road, Northriding, Johannesburg

Contact details: 011 795 0000

Secret Tea Garden

Set in the tranquil gardens of Norscot Manor in the heart of Fourways, The Secret Garden offers a quiet escape from the malls and roadside coffee shops.

Address: 16B Penguin Avenue, Norscot Manor Recreation Centre, Fourways, Sandton, 2055

Contact details: 011 467 1191

Kiddylicious Family Lifestyle Centre

Their private party venue offers a large indoor area, flowing out onto a covered patio and a beautiful, fully shaded garden & kids play areas. This is for a shower with a fun theme, and where kids are allowed.

Address: 15 Nicol Road, Bedfordview

Contact: 076 358 6003 –

Email: info@kiddilicious.co.za

Shepstone Gardens

Shepstone’s Gardens houses the elegant Glass Marquee. The marbled floors, stone pillars and chandeliers which not only add a sense of opulence and timelessness to your occasion but also create the perfect backdrop to let your imagination run wild and your dreams come alive.

Address: 10 Hope Road, Mountain View, Johannesburg

Contact : 011 728 6738

Email:info@shepstonegardens.co.za

Auberge Hollandaise Guesthouse

This Durban North luxury guest house is an ideal venue for a baby shower. Their friendly and dedicated staff will ensure that the guests and the mother-to-be receive first-class treatment and make it a night to remember.

Address: 106 Kenneth Kaunda Drive, Durban North

Contact: 031 564 8568

Email: gm@ahguesthouse.co.za

Welgemeend Manor House and Gardens

The venue offers a comprehensive package for baby showers. This is a convenient option for people that want an all-in-one package.

Address: 2 Welgemeend Street Gardens Cape Town

Contact: 021 422 2601

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.