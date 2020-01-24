LUNCHBOX IDEA: Chickpea falafels

These bite sized Middle Eastern inspired treats are great for lunchboxes and chickpeas are high in protein.

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ cup cornflake crumbs

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp cumin

1 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

3 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

3 Tbsp fresh mint, finely chopped

1 Tbsp garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with grease proof paper. Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend well. Spoon the mixture into a bowl. Mash with a fork if there are lumpy bits. Roll into bite-size balls and place on the baking tray. Lightly spray with olive oil cooking spray. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven, turn over and bake for another 15 minutes until golden and crispy. They can be eaten warm or cold.

Serve with whole wheat pita bread, tzatziki, black olives or cherry tomatoes.