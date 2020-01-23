5 things we can learn about motherhood from Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been a mother for a little over 8 months now. She has been raising her son in the public eye, so we have kept abreast of her family life.

There are some valuable lessons new mothers can learn from her.

Say you are not okay when you are not.

In an exclusive interview, Meghan agreed with the interviewer when asked if she was not okay. The overwhelming reality of being a newlywed and a new mom has been very challenging for her. Her acknowledgement of her feelings portrayed her as a strong woman.

“Not a lot of people have asked me if I am okay,” Meghan said.

There is strength in admitting that you are not okay. So many women understood where she was emotionally and mentally because they have also been there.

So, do not put on a brave face when you are crying inside.

Do what’s best for you and your family.

The exit from the royal family was a big shock for the entire world. It was the last thing anyone had ever expected. The truth is that Harry and Meghan have both been under a lot of scrutinies. The interview that they did clearly showed that both were unhappy. They made the difficult decision to leave it all behind and focus on their child. They have been spotted in Canada and are starting a new life together.

Not everyone will be happy with the decisions you make on behalf of your family but be courageous and make them anyway.

Stick to your truth

Even in the face of criticism, Meghan acknowledges her situation and is open about it. In an interview with Huffington Post, Meghan said: “Being a working mum and travelling as well with a baby, my goodness it’s a lot, but it’s all so exciting.”

She was highly criticised for calling herself a working mom. You will face a lot of criticism about the way you hold your baby, the way you feed them, or even your parenting style. Decide what your truth is and stick to it.

Ask for advice

For the September issue of Vogue, Meghan reached out to Michelle Obama to ask her parenting questions about raising children in the limelight. She asked the former First Lady questions about what motherhood has taught her and what advice she gives to her daughters.

It is easy to try and navigate motherhood on our own, but it truly does take a village to raise a child. We need a point of reference, and who else but those that have done it before us?

Continue doing the things that you love

Before Meghan married Harry, she was a UN ambassador and had a genuine passion for helping people. This did not stop after she became a mother. She is continuing her humanitarian work in advocating for gender equality and other social issues. These are the things that brought her joy before she was a mother, and she continues the pursuit of joy even after giving birth.

So never stop doing the things that bring you peace and joy. Even if it is as simple as taking a stroll alone in the morning or reading your favourite book over a cup of coffee. Do what makes you happy.