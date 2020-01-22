4 pregnancy apps you need to download

Congrats if the positive sign has appeared on the pee test! Once you get over the euphoria, panic may begin to set in so here are a few apps to help you on your journey:

My Pregnancy Journey:

My Pregnancy Journey’s aim is to empower all women with everything they need to know about pregnancy health and parenting. The app is meant to “inspire our moms in a positive way when raising the next generation”. This locally designed app offers a range of information for expecting moms and dads.

Features include:

Log in details for each user.

Due date calculator if you don’t know how far along you are.

Count down of your pregnancy journey in months, weeks and days.

Weekly reminders for you to think about.

Weekly video’s done by Dr Ayanda Mini, resident obstetrician-gynaecologist.

Clinic or hospital card for you to document your tests, and explanations on what each test means and at what stage of pregnancy you need that specific test.

You can monitor and document your weight gain weekly with a BMI calculator.

Weekly exercise videos done by a specialist prenatal yoga expert, Jánaki Ra.

Weekly examples of sonar photos, 3D photos and 4D videos.

Seven daily articles which cover all things pregnancy.

The My Pregnancy Journey app will be available on app stores, Google Play Store and the Apple iStore.

Vodacom Mum and Baby:

Subscribers of Vodacom’s Mum & Baby service recently grew to 1.4 million, ensuring that a significantly larger amount of parents in South Africa are able to access reliable health information during pregnancy and their child’s early years from a single, easy-to-use source. Since its launch in 2017, the service continues to connect mothers and caregivers to stage-based pregnancy, maternal, neonatal, child health advice and wellbeing information.

While it’s not really an app per se, the service comes in the form of SMS messages, educational articles, tutorials, videos and offers tools like a due date calculator.

Vodacom subscribers eager to learn more about their baby’s development during pregnancy, as well as receive important health tips and advice to guide them along the way, can dial *117*6862# or visit http://live.vodacom.co.za/s/mom.

The BabyCenter:

The BabyCenter describes itself as the world’s number 1 digital parenting resource, with information and support that reaches more than 100 million people monthly. The app offers information on the following:

Learn how your body is changing and how to cope with aches and pains.

Discover everything you need to know for the healthiest pregnancy possible.

Get well-timed tips and advice from medical experts.

See what your baby looks like each week with detailed fetal development images and videos.

Connect with other mums-to-be due at the same time as you and swap real-life tips.

Turn weekly bump pics of your growing belly into a time-lapse video keepsake.

Find the perfect baby name with our baby name finder.

Explore your options of where to give birth with the birth choice tool.

Download it for free from the app store.

Who’s your Daddy?

First-time dads may not always admit it but they are looking for some comfort and information too! Who’s your Daddy uses humour to tackle some of those hard-to-answer questions. The app says it’s written for men, by men, with advice from midwives and is meant to guides first-time dads through their pregnancy with simple daily tips and weekly updates.

Available on iTunes.