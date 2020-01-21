Vusi Thembekwayo drops some parenting bars

Businessman and father of three Vusi Thembekwayo posted a video on his Instagram pleading with men that have ”ever laid a woman on their backs and made a child”.

Vusi was speaking to the reality that faces parents everywhere. It is back to school time. This requires parents to purchase school uniforms, stationery, pay fees and for extracurricular activities. All of these have one important requirement;

MONEY.

“These things are not for free. They cost money,” Vusi says.

Vusi expressed how irresponsible it is for men to make children and run away from the responsibility of raising or even maintaining the child. The relationship status between him and the mother does not play any part in the conversation of whether or not he needs to man up. By virtue of a man having played a part in bringing a child into the world, he has to show up.

Vusi’s frustration stemmed from the phenomenon of absent fathers. Men that impregnate women and not take up the responsibility to be present in the lives of their children.

Vusi continues to make a distinction between males and men. According to him, a male is someone that simply possesses the anatomy of a male. Being a man “means you wanna carry the responsibility that infers upon you as a member of society who cares, gives back and understands their responsibilities”.

His message is simple: Be there for your child on the first day of school, attend their activities and support them financially because it is your responsibility to do so.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.