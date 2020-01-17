TV Presenter Roxy Burger answers our mom questions

We caught up with TV Presenter and host of E!Online’s How do I look Roxy Burger. She answered a couple of parenting questions for us.

Being a mom is…

the greatest gift, the greatest challenge and the greatest adventure

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he/she …

made the most disgusting teething poo!

The last time I cried as a mom, my daughter…

went to pre-school for the first time.

My advice to other moms would be…

don’t take too much of others’ advice. Listen to your gut.

My favourite part about being a mom is…

seeing the world through my daughter’s eyes.

The biggest challenge is…

mom guilt! And not being too hard on yourself.

My biggest mom guilt is when…

I put myself first – and SOMETIMES that is a very important thing to do.

My success as a parent is measured by…

no one else but me.

The most important affirmation I say to my daughter is…

you are always loved.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my daughter is…

loving yourself unconditionally.

My work-life balance as a working mum is…

a work in progress.

Hope you are as inspired as we are.

