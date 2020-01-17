Things to do with your child this weekend

Are you looking for activities to do with the family this coming weekend? Look no further.

Here are some options you could look into that you and/or the kids would enjoy.

Stir Crazy Cooking Class

When: 18 Jan 2020

Time: 9am- 1pm

Price: R200

Venue: 14 West Quay Road, V&A Waterfront

Kids (from age 8) and teens will learn the basics of cooking and how to look after themselves in the kitchen, with lots of fun and creativity. The course will teach participants how to make the food they like, as well as kitchen etiquette, using the equipment correctly and adding a fun angle to helping parents in the kitchen. Parents can drop off for a while or join in.

Playtown

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Time: Wednesday to Friday 9am to 5pm | Saturday 8.30am to 6pm | Sunday and public holidays 8.30am to 3pm

Price: R75-R90

Venue: 95 Park Avenue North, Highway Business Park, Rooihuiskraal, Centurion

PlayTown’s main focus is pretend-play. There are 10 themed playrooms, surrounded by a track decorated with traffic signs for kids to ride their bikes all around the town. There’s an “outdoor area” (still indoors) geared with a tent, rock climbing and boys only/girls only treehouses as well as dress-up clothes. The huge pirate-ship shaped jungle gym, equipped with slides, air cannons, obstacle courses, and a ball pit will have your hearties shivering their timbers in delight.

The Power of Proactive Parenting

When: 19 and 26 January 2020

Time: 9am – 5pm

Price: R2,400 (early bird) R2,900 (full fee)

Venue: Sydenham, Johannesburg

Join More To Life Licensed Facilitators Amichai Tahor and Eve Marks at this two-day course where they lead you to see the unconscious demands placed on your children. Discover and discern the roots of these demands in your own childhood.

January Kids Sharing Circle

When: 19 January 2020

Time: 2pm

Price: R10-R35

Venue: Reiki By Tara Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg

If you feel like your child is anxious to go back to school, stressed and unhappy – send them to join our sharing circle where they talk about their experiences and get love from a group to know that they are not alone.

Our sharing circle includes discussing where we are and how do we get to where we want to be.

Meditation session and gratitude practice

Happy Island Waterworld

When? 18 January 2020

Time: 9am

Price: R200

Venue: Muldersdrift, Gauteng, West Rand, South Africa

Come and have fun with friends and family at the Happy Island Waterworld. Experience recreational activities from swimming, water slides, rides plus restaurants and cafes for refreshments.

Please note that all rides are not fully functional yet.

Avianto Night RunWalk

When? 17 January 2020

Time: 7pm

Price: R200

Venue: Muldersdrift, Gauteng, West Rand, South Africa

Come and enjoy a fun-filled evening with family and friends at Avianto Night RunWalk with a choice of 5km or 10km.

