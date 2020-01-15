GALLERY: Grade 1s steal our hearts on their first day at school
Parenty Staff
Grade 1 pupils get ready for class at Agape Christian School in Weltevreden Park, 14 January 2020. Picture: Michel Bega
These little ones inspire bravery!
From teary goodbyes to new beginnings, these Grade 1s embarked on their first steps toward their futures with their first day of school. The eager pupils from Constantia Kloof Primary School, Mimosa Primary School, Springvale Primary School, Agape Christian School, and SAHETI School were photographed by the Citizen’s
photography team.
Gr 1 learners can be seen in their classroom at Springvale Primary school in Centurion on the first day of school, 15 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
SAHETI School in Bedfordview saw two sets of twins arriving for Grade 1, 15 January 2020. Giana Lamberti, front left, with her brother Rafael, and brothers Panayiotis, back left, and Pandelis Morfou pose for a picture in the playground. Giana says she would like to be a lawyer when she’s older, with Rafael wanting to be a soccer player. Panayiotis would like to be an astronaut when he grows up and Pandelis wants to be a rugby player. Picture: Michel Bega
A eager pupil sits at his new desk at Mimosa school in Auckland Park on his first day of Grade 1, 15 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Children at Mimosa school in Auckland Park start their first day of Grade 1, 15 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Isla Collins sits at her new desk at Mimosa school in Auckland Park on her first day of Grade 1, 15 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Eager Grade 1 pupils sing, 15 January 2020, on the first day of school at Constantia Kloof Primary in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega
Grade 1 pupil Gabriel Alamenhe sings Itsy Bitsy Spider with his classmates on the first day of school, 15 January 2020, at Constantia Kloof Primary in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega
Grade 1 pupil Kgothatso Nchodu makes a “Hulk face” with her classmates on the first day of school, 15 January 2020, at Constantia Kloof Primary in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega
Constantia Kloof Primary in Roodepoort saw two sets of twins arriving for Grade 1, 15 January 2020. Brothers Entla, left, and Olunje James are seen in the front row with brothers Reuben, left, and Zander Miller, at the back. Entla wants to be a builder when he grows up, with Olunje saying he wants to be a fire fighter. Reuben wants to make videos of birds when he’s older and his brother wants to be a policeman. Picture: Michel Bega
Grade 1 pupils are seen singing a song, 15 January 2020, on the first day of school at Constantia Kloof Primary in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega
Eager Grade 1 pupils raise their hand ahead of class, 15 January 2020, on the first day of school at Constantia Kloof Primary in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega
Grade 1 pupils get ready for class at Agape Christian School in Weltevreden Park, 14 January 2020. Picture: Michel Bega
School were photographed by the Citizen photography team.