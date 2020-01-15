 
 
Being a parent 15.1.2020

How to help your child succeed in school: how kids’ brains work

Jessica Lahey c.2020 The New York Times Company
As schools officially open today, understand how childrens’ brains work.

Until fairly recently, scientists believed that because children’s brains are done growing by the age of 10, their brains are mature by 10 as well. This could not be further from the truth. Kids’ brains are still developing on a cellular level, in a process that won’t be completed until their mid-20s. Children’s brains develop in fits and starts, with a first period of massive growth and development between the ages of 1 and 3, and a second during adolescence (between 11 and roughly 25). During these periods of heightened change, their brains are said to be highly “plastic,” meaning...


