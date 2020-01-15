 
 
Parenty 15.1.2020 01:00 pm

How to support a shy child

Melinda Wenner Moyer c.2020 The New York Times Company
How to support a shy child

‘Shyness is not a bad thing — it’s a natural response to uncertainty or novelty, and for the most part, it’s really good.’

I frequently find my daughter hiding behind inanimate objects, and I don’t know what to do — or whether to worry. I reached out to a handful of psychologists to get answers, and here’s what I learned. Understand what shyness is (and isn’t)  People sometimes use the words “shy,” “socially anxious” and “introverted” interchangeably, but they all mean different things. If your child is shy, she might feel awkward or nervous in social situations because she fears negative judgment — she worries she will be rejected or humiliated. Social anxiety, on the other hand, is shyness on steroids: It’s a...

