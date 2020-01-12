Some tips for going back to school

Back to school means a change in routine.
The holidays are almost over, so parents and their children need to adjust their routines back to the reality of the school term.
Here are seven back-to-school tips to kick-start the new year and get you prepared for a fresh start:
– Re-establish school routines.
– Prepare for the unexpected.
– Devise an after-school game plan.
– Turn off the TV and video games.
– Set up a homework station.
– Get back into your sleep routine.
– Shop for school supplies together.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.