Some tips for going back to school

Back to school means a change in routine.

The holidays are almost over, so parents and their children need to adjust their routines back to the reality of the school term.

Here are seven back-to-school tips to kick-start the new year and get you prepared for a fresh start:

– Re-establish school routines.

– Prepare for the unexpected.

– Devise an after-school game plan.

– Turn off the TV and video games.

– Set up a homework station.

– Get back into your sleep routine.

– Shop for school supplies together.

