One Magic TV’s Olwethu Leshabane shares her parenting experience

We had an opportunity to sit down with blogger and the host of One Magic TV’s Oh Baby, Olwethu Leshabane. Here, she shares her parenting experience about raising her three children.

Olwethu and our host Karabo Motsiri talk about tailoring your parenting to suit the differences your children will inevitably have.

They also dive into allowing yourself to be vulnerable as a woman and what it means to be a superwoman.

Olwethu also shares about the importance and ways she pours back into herself, and some tips in how to set boundaries with our children.

We will be sharing part 2 of this conversation soon as we chat about raising boys and ending the cycle of toxic masculinity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.