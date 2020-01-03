Weekend gig guide

It might be January, but the holidays are not yet over. This might be the last weekend of relaxation for the adults, and some kids. So why not have some fun this weekend.

Here are some possible options for you this weekend.

The Nutcracker Winter Circus – Parade of the Animals

When? 11 Dec 2019, 10:30 – 05 Jan 2020

Time? 10:30

Price: R20

Venue: Emperor’s Palace Casino and Entertainment Centre, Kempton Park

There are only 3 dates left for this magical experience. Bigger, better and back for another spectacular season, this year’s adventure includes creative master puppetry, set to bring a host of fun and fantastical characters to life, with the Parade of the Animals, adding a captivating new dimension to the show. This show promises to be fun entertainment for the entire family.

Rosebank Sunday Market

When: Dec 29 2019 – Jan 26 2020

Time: From 9am

Price: R100-R130

Venue: 50 Bath Avenue, Johannesburg

Come and experience the true vibrancy of South Africans at this Sunday market. The market takes place on a rooftop, so it offers a spectacular view of the Joburg skyline and one can experience the beautiful sunset. The market has a range of traders, and amazing food and beverage options.

Dino Adventure Park

When?: January 4 2020

Time: 11am – 9pm

Price: R120 for adults and R80 for children

Venue: Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa, Lone Creek & Magwa Crescent Waterfall City

Dino-Adventure Park includes the following exciting activities:

Climbing Wall

Abseiling

Bungee Trampoline

Jungle Maze

Beach Festival

When: January 5 2020

Time: 10am

Price: R10-R35

Venue: Silverstar Casino, Muldersdrift

The venue promises beach fun for the kids to sunset cocktails for the grown-ups, sizzling food specials, crazy carnival rides, and live entertainment. There is something to appeal to every member of the family’s sense of holiday fun.

Family Day Hike

When? January 4 2020

Time: 12pm – 12.20pm

Price: R55-R85

Venue: Groenkloof Nature Reserve, Pretoria

Groenkloof Nature Reserve offers a large variety of activities for nature lovers just 5km from Pretoria city centre. There will be two groups walking, so any fitness level welcome!

The wildlife on the reserve includes zebra, jackal, duiker, kudu, impala, blue wildebeest, blesbuck, red hartebeest, ostrich, giraffe, and sable. The rich birdlife will keep bird lovers busy for hours on end. Remember sunscreen and a water bottle! Join us for a picnic afterwards.

