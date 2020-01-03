Weekend gig guide

Parenty 3.1.2020 10:00 am

Karabo Motsiri
Here are some fun options for what you can get up to for the first weekend of the year.

It might be January, but the holidays are not yet over. This might be the last weekend of relaxation for the adults, and some kids. So why not have some fun this weekend. 

Here are some possible options for you this weekend. 

The Nutcracker Winter Circus – Parade of the Animals

 When? 11 Dec 2019, 10:30 – 05 Jan 2020 

Time? 10:30 

Price: R20 

Venue: Emperor’s Palace Casino and Entertainment Centre, Kempton Park 

 There are only 3 dates left for this magical experience. Bigger, better and back for another spectacular season, this year’s adventure includes creative master puppetry, set to bring a host of fun and fantastical characters to life, with the Parade of the Animals, adding a captivating new dimension to the show. This show promises to be fun entertainment for the entire family. 

Rosebank Sunday Market

When: Dec 29 2019 – Jan 26 2020

Time: From 9am  

Price: R100-R130  

Venue: 50 Bath Avenue, Johannesburg

Come and experience the true vibrancy of South Africans at this Sunday market. The market takes place on a rooftop, so it offers a spectacular view of the Joburg skyline and one can experience the beautiful sunset. The market has a range of traders, and amazing food and beverage options.  

Dino Adventure Park 

When?: January 4 2020 

Time: 11am – 9pm

Price: R120 for adults and R80 for children 

Venue: Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa, Lone Creek & Magwa Crescent Waterfall City 

 Dino-Adventure Park includes the following exciting activities:

  • Climbing Wall
  • Abseiling
  • Bungee Trampoline
  • Jungle Maze

Beach Festival

When: January 5 2020 

Time: 10am 

Price: R10-R35 

Venue: Silverstar Casino, Muldersdrift 

The venue promises beach fun for the kids to sunset cocktails for the grown-ups, sizzling food specials, crazy carnival rides, and live entertainment. There is something to appeal to every member of the family’s sense of holiday fun.

Family Day Hike 

When? January 4 2020

Time: 12pm – 12.20pm

Price: R55-R85 

Venue: Groenkloof Nature Reserve, Pretoria 

Groenkloof Nature Reserve offers a large variety of activities for nature lovers just 5km from Pretoria city centre. There will be two groups walking, so any fitness level welcome!

The wildlife on the reserve includes zebra, jackal, duiker, kudu, impala, blue wildebeest, blesbuck, red hartebeest, ostrich, giraffe, and sable. The rich birdlife will keep bird lovers busy for hours on end. Remember sunscreen and a water bottle! Join us for a picnic afterwards.

Karabo Motsiri is a first-time mom, over-sharer, lover of life, chronic napper and married to her best friend. She loves a good party because the dance floor is her happy place. She enjoys good food, good conversations, laughs a little too hard, and cries during every episode of Grey's Anatomy. She started her blogging journey because she wanted to share all the ups and downs of being a young modern mama in South Africa. Her blog Black Mom Chronicles has been featured on Ayana Magazine & SA Mom Blog. She has enjoyed airtime on Power FM and frequently writes for the parenting section of Saturday Citizen. She also works with MamaMagic on their Product Awards, Milestones Magazine, Heart to Heart blog, and the Baby Expo, which is South Africa's biggest parenting expo. 

