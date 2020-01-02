Top 5 celebs and their vacation pictures

Here is a quick look at our fave’s vacation pictures for the holiday season.

1) Kabelo and Gail Mabalane

The Mabalane’s are definitely on our top 5 list for getting us in the holiday mood for 2019. They shared adorable pictures of them in matching swimsuits. We have no idea where this beautiful family went for their vacation. But they look too darn adorable.

2) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

This fun couple and parents to two adorable children had us wishing to go to the beach. John shared beach pictures with his children. They also wore cute matching Christmas outfits. They were definitely in the right Christmas spirit.

3) Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo took a shot left with her family and visited the Fairmont Zimbali Lodge. We could not stop looking at her amazing beach body in those bikinis she rocked. She also shared some beautiful pictures with her nieces. She also shared a fun video of the kids and herself dancing down the stairs. They had a lot of fun. She should be the poster child for “Rich Aunt”.

4) Trevor Noah

Trevor was seen vacationing in Malibu and Beverly Hills with, who he called, his day ones. He shared a picture of himself, Khaya Dlanga, Sizwe Dlomo, and Xolisa Yeshana. He also recognized Anele Mdoda, who he said was with them in spirit.

5) Maps Maponyane

Maps went up to Zimbabwe for the holidays and visited the Victoria Falls. He shared some pictures of himself of the aftermath of the bridge. In case you don’t know, you get sprayed by the falls as you pass, so you inevitably get wet. Maps loved the wet look so much that he had to share it with his 1 million followers.