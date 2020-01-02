WATCH: 5th graders party with Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X shared a video on his Twitter that got over 24 million hits in less than 24 hours. Lil Nas X captioned it “favourite moment of 2019”.

Here, he starts by introducing his song Old Town Road to the kids, and when the chorus starts, they hysterically burst into song. The verse comes, and they sing it lyric for lyric.

Some of the kids are seen having the time of their lives, dancing and singing as they will not have this moment ever again.

my favorite moment of 2019 pic.twitter.com/TuFKA5z4hW — nope (@LilNasX) January 1, 2020

This video was taken when he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary in Mayfield, Ohio.

The screaming 5th graders were all in the gymnasium when they were surprised by Lil Nas X singing what was, clearly, their favourite song.

If you ever wondered how fun a preschoolers’ party or concert is, it gets pretty wild. These kids were losing their minds.

Some of the kids could not even contain their excitement as they recited the lyrics. They were also wearing cowboy boots and hats just to complement the theme of the song. They partied cowboy style.

